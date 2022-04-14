Police search for person with firearm in Twin Peaks neighborhood, incident resolved

article

Police in San Francisco searched for a person with a firearm in a neighborhood just east of Twin Peaks Thursday night. They have since "disengaged with the subject," a police spokesperson said in an update.

Ofc. Robert Rueca said officers responded to a building in the 3400 block of Market Street at around 7:23 p.m. on a report of a person with a firearm. By 9:45, the city's Department of Emergency Management said the incident was resolved.

Police then reopened Market and Clayton streets to traffic. "Our Hostage/Crisis Negotiation Team assisted with the incident, but there was no hostage," police said.

It is unclear if a firearm was recovered and if the subject was detained or taken into police custody.

This is a developing story. We will update with the latest details as we learn them.



