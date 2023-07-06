San Francisco police search for suspect in attack on elderly man

San Francisco police are investigating an alleged unprovoked attack of an 83-year-old man.

After receiving a report about an aggravated assault on Tuesday, police from Tenderloin Station arrived at UN Plaza around 3:45 p.m. and found a victim being treated by medics.

The 83-year-old male victim was transported to a local hospital with a bone fracture, authorities said.

Video shared by police shows the victim, who is wearing red, gesturing and engaging with the suspect. Then the suspect punches the victim, who falls to the ground on his back. The suspect picks up a bag and walks away.

The suspect appears to be a white man, approximately 35 to 45 years old, with light colored hair. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded jacket, blue collared shirt, camouflage pants, and black shoes. He was carrying a large black plastic bag.

Police shared images of the suspect. Photo: SFPD

Police shared images of the suspect. Photo: SFPD (KTVU FOX 2)

No arrests have been made, and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.