Woman dies after knocked to ground in San Francisco

San Francisco police are investigating the case of a 63-year-old woman who died after she was pushed to the ground and hit her head, according to police.

On Monday at approximately 6:40 p.m. officers were called to the area of 3rd Street and Egbert Avenue on report of an aggravated assault.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman down on the sidewalk. The woman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police that the victim was walking on the sidewalk when she was approached from behind by an unknown woman who pushed the victim, causing her to fall to the ground and hit her head.

The victim succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday.

No arrests have been made in the case.