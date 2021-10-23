Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until SUN 5:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore
13
Wind Advisory
from SUN 5:00 AM PDT until SUN 8:00 PM PDT, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Northern Monterey Bay
Flash Flood Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM PDT until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains
Airport Weather Warning
until SUN 10:00 PM PDT, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
High Surf Warning
from SUN 11:00 PM PDT until TUE 11:00 AM PDT, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern Monterey Bay
Wind Advisory
from SUN 5:00 AM PDT until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
until MON 3:00 AM PDT, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flash Flood Watch
from SUN 5:00 PM PDT until MON 4:00 AM PDT, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM PDT until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
until SUN 2:00 PM PDT, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Flash Flood Watch
from SUN 5:00 AM PDT until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys
River Flood Watch
from SUN 5:00 PM PDT until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Flood Watch
until MON 5:00 PM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta

Police seek black sedan connected to attempted homicide that wounded retired OPD captain

By KTVU Newsroom
Published 
Updated 16 hours ago
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2

Suspects' getaway car identified in Oakland gas station shootout

Police are asking for the help in locating two suspects who escaped from a deadly attempted robbery at an Oakland gas station that left their companion dead and a retired Oakland police captain wounded.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are looking for a black sedan wanted in connection to a robbery and attempted homicide that turned deadly and left a retired Oakland police captain wounded.

Police say surveillance footage from the October 21 shootout shows several suspects involved in the robbery getting into a black 2007 Nissan Sentra and leaving the scene.

New information about deadly shooting that also wounded retired Oakland police captain

KTVU FOX 2's Henry Lee reports.

The car has tinted windows, custom rims, a San Francisco 49er’s license plate frame and California license plate 6ATC357.

Retired Oakland police captain Ersie Joyner - a man credited for the success of the department's anti-violence program – was wounded multiple times in the shooting and another person died during a robbery at an Oakland gas station.

Joyner was at a Chevron station in the 1700 block of Castro Street in West Oakland pumping gas when three suspects pulled up in a black car and attempted to rob him at gunpoint around 1 p.m.

That's when Joyner pulled his own gun and opened fire, hitting and killing one of the suspects and injuring another, video at the gas station shows. Two of the suspected robbers returned fire and injured Joyner. On the video, the dead man's companions try briefly to drag him to their car, then give up and drive away in a black sedan. 

GRAPHIC: Surveillance video shows deadly shootout between attempted robbery suspect and retired OPD captain

Warning: Some viewers may find this content disturbing. The video comes from the Chevron gas station where the incident unfolded Thursday afternoon.

The video suggests at least a fourth person was involved, who acted as a getaway driver. 

Joyner underwent surgery at Highland Hospital and was placed in the intensive care unit, according to police. Police said Saturday that Joyner remains in critical but stable condition. 

Gas station shootout during botched Oakland robbery leaves 1 dead, retired police captain injured

Retired Oakland police captain Ersie Joyner was wounded and another person died in a gun battle during an attempted robbery at an Oakland gas station, according to sources. Surveillance video shows the robbery at the pump and shots that followed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821, or (510) 238-3278.