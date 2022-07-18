Police seek driver after pedestrian killed in San Jose

article

San Jose police were seeking the driver of a hit-and-run who struck and killed a pedestrian on Sunday.

At around 11:15 p.m., officers were called to the area of Story Road and Kollmar Drive on a report of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Investigators said witnesses reported seeing a dark-colored mini-van, an unknown year, traveling eastbound on Story Road, when it struck a man who was standing in the roadway.

The man was not in a crosswalk, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The driver fled the scene and has not been located or identified," investigators said in a press release on Monday.

The hit-and-run marked the city's 23rd fatality involving a pedestrian so far this year.

Anyone with information in the case was urged to contact the San Jose Police Department Traffic Investigations Unit at 3527@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or through the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program here.



