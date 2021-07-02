Police seek help in locating 72-year-old man last seen at Fremont Central Park Friday morning

article

A 72-year-old man visiting Fremont from India went missing in Fremont Friday morning and police are asking for help locating him.

Ravindrababu Thandavakrishnan was last seen at 11 a.m. in Fremont Central Park near the tennis courts adjacent to Stevenson Boulevard. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has gray hair and a three-inch scar on his left elbow.

Thandavakrishnan was last seen wearing a purple buttoned-up shirt and gray shoes. Police are unclear about the color of Thandavakrishnan's pants.

Anyone who has seen Thandavakrishnan or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police or 911.

