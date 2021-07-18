Police seek public's help locating missing 15-year-old Santa Rosa girl

article

Police are seeking the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old Santa Rosa girl.

Isabella Gartner was last seen about 11:40 a.m. Friday in the area of Lockwood Circle, Santa Rosa police said on social media.

Isabella is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans

It does not appear Isabella is missing under suspicious circumstances, police said.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the Santa Rosa Police Department non-emergency line (707) 528-5222. SRPD case #21-7627.