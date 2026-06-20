Police seek suspect who tried to kidnap woman off Hayward street

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The Brief A victim said she was walking northbound on Soto Road when she came across a man walking the opposite direction who grabbed her. The suspect was last seen in the area of Soto Road and Jackson Street. Witnesses described the suspect as resembling a "Justin Bieber look-alike," Hayward police added.



Hayward police are seeking the public’s help to find a man suspected of trying to kidnap a woman in broad daylight.

What we know:

Hayward Police Department officers were flagged down about 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of Jackson Street and Soto Road, according to a department statement.

A female victim told officers that she was walking northbound on Soto Road when she came across a man walking in the opposite direction. When they passed each other, the man reportedly grabbed the woman and "forcibly moved her approximately 15 to 20 feet against her will," police said.

"The victim screamed and struggled to break free as the subject continued to restrain her," according to the HPD. "Two Good Samaritans witnessed the incident and immediately intervened, causing the subject to release the victim and flee the area on foot."

The suspect was last seen fleeing the area southbound on Soto Road, and he was not found by police.

The victim was not injured in the struggle.

What's next:

The suspect was described as a man standing about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds, with bushy hair, thin eyebrows and "unique-colored" eyes. He was wearing a white T-shirt with red paint on it, black pants and a black crossbody bag.

Witnesses described the suspect as resembling a "Justin Bieber look-alike," Hayward police added.

Anyone with information on the attempted kidnapping was asked to contact Hayward Police Department Tip Line at 510-293-7176.