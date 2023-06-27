Police seek woman suspected of robbing two banks within hours in the East Bay

article

Police were seeking a bank robbery suspect whom they believe hit two banks, one in Brentwood and another in Antioch within about two hours of each other on Monday.

Brentwood police received an alert about a silent alarm triggered at Patelco Credit Union on the 5600 block of Lone Tree Way at 1:58 p.m.

Officers said a woman passed a note to the bank teller demanding money. She then ran off with an undisclosed amount of money.

At 3:53 p.m., Antioch police responded to the 2700 block of Lone Tree Way to investigate another silent alarm at the Travis Credit Union.

They discovered what appeared to be the same female suspect who they said passed a note to the bank teller, again demanding money before leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said the suspect may have fled in a gray four-door Honda or Nissan with tinted windows. No one was injured during either robbery.

The suspect apparently wore different clothing during each incident. Police described her as Hispanic, in her early to mid-20s, between 5'3 and 5'5, with brown hair.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the suspect vehicle, was urged to contact Brentwood police detective Agostinho at (925) 809-7870 or Antioch police at (925) 779-6926. Callers can remain anonymous.

KTVU contributed to this story.