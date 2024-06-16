Police shoot carjacking suspect in Fremont

A carjacking suspect who was shot by a Fremont police officer on Auto Mall Parkway Sunday morning is reported to be in stable condition in the hospital, police said.

The case began around 9 a.m. Sunday when officers responded to a report of a carjacking in the parking lot of a store in the 44000 block of Osgood Road, according to police.

The suspect left the scene before the officers arrived, armed with a knife, according to police. A short time later, according to police, officers contacted a person armed with a knife who matched the description of the suspect, walking on Auto Mall Parkway just west of Osgood Road, police said.

One officer fired his service weapon, striking the suspect once, police said. Officers gave medical aid to the suspect, who was taken to the hospital and is reported to be in stable condition, according to police. No officers were injured, police said.

Police said in a statement that additional details including the identity of the officer and the suspect will be released in the coming days.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Michael Gebhardt at mgebhardt@fremont.gov or by calling the Investigations Unit at (510) 790-6900.

Anonymous tips can be texted to "Tip FremontPD" at 888-777 or via the web at https://www.fremontpolice.gov/TIP.