Police shooting in Walnut Creek, body at scene

One person is dead following an early Thursday morning police shooting in Walnut Creek, according to evidence at the scene and a social media post from police.

It's not clear exactly what time the shooting occurred, but Walnut Creek police posted about a shooting just after 12:30 a.m.

What we know:

The shooting occurred at 1907 Alvarado Avenue, not far from Buena Vista Elementary School and off Interstate 680, a normally quiet residential area.

Officers blocked off every street in the neighborhood leading to the home, where a body is covered. A van from the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office arrived about 7 a.m.

Video footage shows officers at the scene shortly after the shooting occurred. They are seen walking on the street and talking near their cars.

What we don't know:

Walnut Creek police are not providing many details, confirming only that one of its officers was involved in the shooting but not specifying the circumstances.

Residents in the area reported hearing gunshots late into the night, and officers instructed them to stay inside their homes for safety.

Police have stated that the crime scene is secured and there is no threat to the public.

Authorities said they plan to provide further updates as they continue their investigation.

Walnut Creek police stand by their cars at 1907 Alvarado Avenue after police shot someone. Feb. 25, 2026