Police: Suspect arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder following homicide in UCSF lobby

A suspect has been arrested on Wednesday following a homicide in the UCSF Ambulatory Care lobby the day before.

Police did not immediately identify the man, but said he was booked into custody at the San Francisco County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and robbery.

He has yet to be charged by the District Attorney's Office.

The arrest comes after a fight Tuesday at 6:15 a.m. when the victim and the suspect got into a physical fight in the lobby of the building at 11 Irving Street on the Parnassus campus, UCSF police said.

Right after the fight, the victim left the building and collapsed on the sidewalk, police said.

A UCSF nurse who was coming to work saw the victim and tried to save him, police said, but he was pronounced dead in the emergency department.

Anyone with information regarding this should contact UCSF PD at 415.476.1414 in reference to case number 2020-897.

UCSF police say this man is a suspect in an Aug. 11, 2020 homicide in the lobby of the ambulatory care center.