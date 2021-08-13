Expand / Collapse search

Police to step up patrols for final weekend of Monterey car week

By Dan McMenamin
Published 
Monterey County
Bay City News
article

FILE PHOTO. A Rolls Royce seen at the 2015 Monterey Car Week.

MONTEREY, Calif. - Monterey police will be increasing patrols this weekend for the final events of Monterey Car Week, a celebration of classic, luxury and race cars and other types of vehicles.

Police said the annual gathering often brings an increase in speeding and equipment violations, and that anyone found participating in speed contests or other reckless driving may be arrested and have their cars impounded for 30 days.

Monterey also has designated truck routes, and any truck found driving or parked outside of a route may be subject to a $260 fine.

More information about Monterey Car Week and any travel or traffic alerts that may arise can be found by clicking here.