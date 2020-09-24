Police violence against Black women focus of Oakland rally

Emotions were raw at a rally in front of a Breonna Taylor mural near Oakland City Hall on Thursday.

"I knew the outcome would be what is. But my heart is still ripped from chest because it continues," housing advocate Carroll Fife said as she fought back tears.

"'I'm sick. I'm tired. I'm hurt because these are my people, like family," said Sheleka Carter, a health care worker

About 200 people came to stand in support of those speaking out against what they all claim is the lack of justice for Breonna Taylor at a gathering called" Our Lives Matter."

The aim was to bring attention to the violence against African American women and girls at the hands of police and by society as a whole.

"Black women needed a place to come together where we were the primary voice talking about Breonna. We needed a place where we could hold each other with the pain only we understand," said organizer Cat Brooks, who heads the Anti-Police Terror Project.

The gathering came 24 hours after a Louisville, Kentucky grand jury decided against indicting three police officers for the shooting death of Taylor inside her apartment in March. One of the officers was charged with recklessly firing his weapon, but not with her homicide.

"I'm not going to tell you our lives matter. You know our lives matter. What we need to garner is to demonstrate that our lives matter," said Ayodele Nzinga of the Lower Bottom Playaz.

While Taylor's shooting may be the most infamous, records show that while Black women are 13% of the female population, they account for 20% of the women shot and killed by police in the past five years.

"This is another sad case that has gone on without an iota of justice," said Kim DeOcampo of Vallejo.

Many of the women who spoke say not only police violence needs addressing but also access to education, quality jobs, and a level playing field.

"We've come together to say enough is enough is enough is enough," said Brooks.