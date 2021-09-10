Poll shows strong opposition to recalling Newsom

Gov. Gavin Newsom appears likely to survive the recall vote and remain in office, based on a new poll released Friday.

Roughly 60% of likely voters surveyed said they oppose recalling the governor, according to the poll from UC Berkeley's Institute of Government Studies. Only 38.5% of voters said they support the recall, which would oust Newsom before his first term ends.

Fewer than 2% of voters are undecided, the poll found.

The results show Newsom has significantly gained support since the last Berkeley poll six weeks ago. Back then, 47% of voters said they supported recalling him while 50% opposed it.

Some of the Democratic Party's most popular figures have rallied to help Newsom stave off the threat to his tenure. Vice President Kamala Harris stumped for Newsom at an appearance in San Leandro this week while President Biden is due to appear next week with Newsom.

Former President Obama, meanwhile, has released a campaign video encouraging voters to vote no against the recall.

Meanwhile, Newsom turned in his ballot on Friday in Sacramento at the secretary of state's office.

Election Day is Tuesday, Sept. 14. So far, 6.8 million voters have taken part in the election, according to state data. The vast majority have been sent in by mail while 52,000 have voted in person.

