Popular eatery Shake Shack opens first San Francisco location

Popular burger joint Shake Shack opened its first location in San Francisco on Monday, making it the fourth one in the Bay Area.

The restaurant, known for having some of the best beef patties, crinkle-cut fries, and thick milkshakes, has expanded its territory, setting up shop in the Cow Hollow neighborhood.

In addition to the classics, the new Shake Shack will feature local treats and brews.

Shake Shack introduced itself to the neighborhood with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring a performance by the Riordan High School marching band.

The eatery sits on the corner of Fillmore and Filbert streets and doors officially opened at 11 a.m.

The first 100 customers in line received a custom tote filled with goodies.