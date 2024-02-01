Possible tornado in Sonoma County

A funnel cloud spotted in Sonoma County on Thursday is being investigated as a possible tornado by weather officials.

Video shot late this morning and sent to the Press Democrat, of what appears to be a tornado, was taken west of Petaluma.

We await confirmation that the funnel cloud actually made contact with the ground. If it touches the ground it can be designated a tornado. If it happens over water, it's a water spout.

KTVU meteorologist Bill Martin speculated with Lagunitas Reservoir in the area, that this could be a water spout. He said it's difficult to get a tornado in this area's hilly terrain. Tornadoes are typically fueled in flat, inland areas and are common in the Midwest and Great Plains region.

This phenomenon happened the morning after the Bay Area experienced an atmospheric river.

Another powerful storm is expected to hit the region on Sunday.