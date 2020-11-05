Post-election looters snag 'Yeezy' sneakers, bust in East Bay retail stores

Police have responded to several looting incidents around the Bay Area since Election Night.

The latest incident occurred around 12:01 a.m. Thursday at a shoe store in Richmond where authorities said 100 pairs of Yeezy sneakers and athletic apparel were stolen.

Richmond police saw at least 8 suspects fleeing the store carrying boxes of shoes. They fled in numerous cars.

So far, police have only made one arrest in the case.

Over in Emeryville, 19-year-old Tariq Norman was arrested for allegedly looting a CVS Pharmacy Wednesday night.

According to police, Norman was part of a large group that entered the store around 8:22 p.m. and stole pharmaceuticals.

Everyone in the group managed to escape, except for Norman.

Then on the same night in San Leandro, sheriffs deputies investigated a looting incident at Big 5 Sporting Goods store on Hesperian Boulevard.

Authorities have not confirmed any arrests or what merchandise was stolen during the incident.

On Election Night, Oakland police officers responded to robberies at cannabis clubs and break-ins at other stores, which they believe was a planned effort as the nation was preoccupied with selecting the next president.