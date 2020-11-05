Oakland police fatally shoot 20-year-old; say 'violent caravans' struck 10 businesses in 4 hours

Oakland police fatally shot a 20-year-old man on Election Night, as officers throughout the city responded to robberies at cannabis clubs and break-ins at other stores, which they believe was a planned effort as the nation was preoccupied with selecting the next president. Three Oakland police officers were also struck and injured by getaway cars fleeing the scene. They have since been released from the hospital.

Oakland police said the "violent caravans" of armed robbers appear to be similar to post-protest looting in May and June, a phenomenon occurring in other cities across the region.

"They're smart, they're professional and they're organized," said James Anthony, an attorney who represents the cannabis industry.

He said roving carloads of burglars targeting marijuana businesses most likely thought they could take advantage of Election Day, believing police would be focused elsewhere. But Anthony said dispensaries had been warned days ago about such tactics, and police were on high alert.

Spree of Oakland violence tied to burglars targeting pot shops

Police released a list of calls they responded to on Tuesday through early Wednesday morning. In all, police made public 10 calls for service in a span of four hours:

9:15 p.m. Dispatch received reports from a caller regarding a burglary in the 9900 block of Pippin Street. Several vehicles were observed and suspects were reported trying to break into an auto body shop.

9:28 p.m. Dispatch received a phone call from a business in the 8400 block of Amelia Street advising that 9 to 10 people were trying to break into the business at this location.

9:33 p.m. Dispatch the Communications Division received a phone call from a caller advising of a possible burglary in progress at a cannabis cultivation business in the 200 block of Hegenberger Road. The reporting citizen said more than 100 people and approximately 10 cars were at this location.

11:11 p.m. the Communications Division received reports from a caller regarding more than 20 gunshots heard in the 8400 block of Baldwin Street. The caller advised that 50 vehicles were involved, and said suspects were trying to break into the cannabis manufacturing business. The security guard was on scene and exchanged gunfire with the suspects. The security guard was struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

11:41 p.m. Officers responded to the 3700 block of Mandela Parkway regarding reports of a caravan of 10 to 12 cars trying to break into Best Buy.

12:13 a.m. Officers responded to the 3000 block of East 9th Street on reports of 10 vehicles and 30 to 40 suspects breaking into the Starbucks store.

12:23 a.m. Officers responded to the 8100 block MacArthur Boulevard on the report of two suspects breaking into a cannabis grow.

1:04 a.m. The Communications Division received a call from a caller in the area of High Street and Lyon Street when they observed a vehicle with 10 suspects trying to break into a cannabis dispensary using their vehicle smash its way inside.

1:23 a.m. Officers responded to the 10700 block of MacArthur Boulevard on the report of over 50 people breaking into the Shoe Palace.

1:30 a.m. The Communications Division received reports of a shooting involving five suspects in the 4200 block of MacArthur Boulevard.

The name of the 20-year-old who was shot while fleeing from 92nd and International Boulevard has not yet been released.