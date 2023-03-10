Power outage at Oakland airport briefly impacts operations

article

A power outage at Oakland International Airport on Friday briefly interrupted terminal operations.

The outage impacted four gates in Terminal 1 and lasted from 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m., according to airport spokesperson Kaley Skantz.

"At 2:15 PM, power was partially restored to allow flights to resume operations at the affected gates," said Skantz.

The flights operating out of those gates experienced minor delays as a result of the outage.

The cause of the power outage has not been determined.