Power outage at Oakland airport briefly impacts operations

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Oakland
Spirit Airlines signage at the Oakland International Airport in Oakland, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Jun. 21, 2022. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

OAKLAND, Calif. - A power outage at Oakland International Airport on Friday briefly interrupted terminal operations.

The outage impacted four gates in Terminal 1 and lasted from 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m., according to airport spokesperson Kaley Skantz.

"At 2:15 PM, power was partially restored to allow flights to resume operations at the affected gates," said Skantz.

The flights operating out of those gates experienced minor delays as a result of the outage.

The cause of the power outage has not been determined. 