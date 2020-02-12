Power outage in San Francisco affects more than 9,000 PG&E customers

article

More than 9,000 Pacific Gas and Electric customers are without power Wednesday night, the utility confirms.

A crew is at the scene making underground repairs, though PG&E did not disclose the exact location.

PG&E is investigating the source of the outage that began at 7:52 p.m.

A KTVU employee said traffic lights at Oak and Buchanan streets were out, but shortly after updated to say they were back on in the area of Market and Octavia in Hayes Valley.

There is no estimated time of restoration.

This is a developing news story. Check back for the latest updates.