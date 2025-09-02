Powerball ticket worth $1.3 million sold at California gas station

The Brief The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.3 billion after no one won the latest drawing. The next drawing is scheduled for Wednesday night, with a winner having the choice between a lump sum of $589 million or payments over 30 years. While no one won the jackpot, a ticket sold in Los Angeles is worth over $1.3 million for matching five of the six numbers.



The Powerball jackpot rose to a whopping $1.3 billion Monday night after no winning ticket was sold.

What we know:

The numbers drawn were 8, 23, 25, 40, 53, with the Powerball 5.

No one has matched all six numbers since May 31, allowing the jackpot to swell to $1.3 billion, which would be the fifth-largest prize in the game's history if there is a winner in the next drawing on Wednesday night. It's the ninth largest among U.S. lottery jackpot games.

Local perspective:

Although there was no lucky jackpot winner, one ticket sold in Los Angeles matched all but the Powerball number. The ticket was sold at the 76 Station at 14478 Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks. Whoever turns it in receives a payout of $1,378,451.

Twelve tickets total won $1 million or more in last night's drawing.

By the numbers:

The billion-dollar Powerball jackpot has surged to an estimated $1.3 billion for the next drawing. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $589 million.

Payments for a jackpot would be spread over 30 years. A winner can also choose an immediate lump sum in cash before taxes, which now stands at $589 million.

The odds of matching all six numbers are astronomical: 1 in 292.2 million. Your chances of getting struck by lightning are far greater.

Here are the top 10 Powerball jackpots:

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.765 Billion – Oct. 11, 2023 - CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.326 Billion – April 6, 2024 – O $1.30 Billion (estimated) – Sept. 3, 2025 $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $842.4 Million – January 1, 2024 – MI $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA

Powerball, which costs $2 per ticket, is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held each week on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights.

Good luck!