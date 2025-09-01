Check your tickets: 2 Powerball tickets worth $1.1M sold in Bay Area

The bad news is that so far, no one has cashed in on the whopping $1-billion Powerball, which is now set to be drawn again on Labor Day Monday.

But the good news, at least for two people who bought their Powerball tickets at two Bay Area retailers, is that they are now more than $1-million richer.

California Lottery officials announced that no one drew the jackpot winner on Saturday, but there were nearly 700,000 other smaller winners.

Four of those winners matched five-out-of-six numbers, and two of those were bought at the Mobile on Oak Park Boulevard in Pleasant Hill and the other was bought at the 7-Eleven on Clearlake Avenue in Milpitas.

The remaining two were bought in Duarte and Ontario, both in Southern California.

These "lesser" winners will each stand to win $1.16 million, according to the lottery.

Each Powerball jackpot starts at $20 million.

If there are no winners, it gets even bigger. If there's more than one Grand Prize winner, the jackpot is divided equally among the winners.

The winning numbers for this Powerball are 3,18, 22, 27, 33 and 17.