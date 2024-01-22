Powerful storm brings big rainfall totals, 'We're not done yet,' KTVU meteorologist says

The Bay Area got hit hard overnight and early Monday with heavy rains that led to mudslides, flooded roads and downed trees. And while it appeared the most potent part of the recent series of storms was over, it’s not quite time to put away that umbrella.

KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson said the region will likely see a few rounds of rain continue throughout the day, with a break coming on Monday night and on Tuesday.

"We thought this would be the biggest system, and it was," Paulson said.

He said the heaviest rain overnight came down on the Peninsula and the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Since Friday, some of the greatest totals were in Santa Cruz County, with Bonny Doon receiving 7.72 inches. Scott Creek saw 7.45 inches and in Ben Lomond, the total rain measured 6.97 inches.

In the North Bay, Cazadero in Sonoma County received almost 8 inches since Friday. Mt. Tamalpais in Marin County received 7.39 inches. San Anselmo saw 5.87 inches, and Penngrove in Sonomc County received 5.74 inches.

Elsewhere in the Bay Area, rainfall totals in cities like Atherton, Sonoma, Castro Valley, and Oakland reached close to two inches. Brentwood, Vallejo and San Francisco received about an inch-and-a -half of rain.

Looking ahead, Paulson said, "We're not done yet. There will be another system on Wednesday."

He said the models showed a lot of activity in the Pacific. But after Wednesday, there were signs that it would move north and pick up into the Pacific Northwest.

In Northern California, temperatures were expected to be mild, with heavy snow hitting in the higher elevations if the Sierra, at about 7,000 feet. While good for the snow-water content, not ideal for ski resorts.

"That will help with water content, but that doesn’t do much for those who want to ski on it right now. These are warm systems," Paulson explained, adding, "I think we're setting up for what could be a pretty wet pattern, but after Wednesday we will get a break."

That break was forecasted to come with pretty comfortable conditions by the end of the week, allowing for the umbrellas to be perhaps replaced with sunblock and a visor, as temperatures were set to reach into the 60s.

"The good news is on the weekend we'll be on the mild to warm side," the KTVU meteorologist said, "happy to say everything, at least right now, is pointing to a dry and warmer weekend, especially on Sunday."