Newest storm brings flooding from North Bay to Santa Cruz County

As more rain made its way to the Bay Area, heavy flooding impacted roadways and residents from the North Bay to San Mateo County late Sunday night.

In Guerneville, some community members were warned they may need to evacuate due to flooding of creeks nearby. Members of the local fire departments had to go door to door to warn residents that they needed to make their way out of the area. The Red Cross will be set up in the parking lot of the Guerneville Safeway to help any residents in need.

Video shared with KTVU shows nearly two feet of standing water near several residences. Water can also be seen rushing through the residential area during periods of heavier rainfall.

Floodwaters stretch nearly two feet high in one Guerneville neighborhood

Al Mathers, a resident in Guerneville, says that the flooding in her area is a result of negligence by the state. She says a creek nearby needs reinforcements to keep it from overflowing and flooding the area during storms.

Al Mathers walks through her flooded neighborhood in Guerneville, Calif.

"I think if they cleaned out the creek a little bit better from this end down… and put a berm up, a good thick berm, high berm, it would stop it from flooding all the time," Mathers said. "Even a short rain like this. This is not a heavy rain, this is nothing. But look at this, this is up to my knee!" Mathers said.

Video from Santa Cruz showed standing water upwards of 6 inches high. The flooding can be seen creeping up the wheel wells of vehicles nearby. Signs reading "Road Flooded" were placed along the road by the City of Santa Cruz.