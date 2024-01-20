Storm leads to deadly crash, downed trees, power outages

From a landslide shutting down Highway 9 in both directions in Santa Clara County, to a fatal accident in Marin County, Saturday’s weather took a toll on Bay Area roadways.

First responders are gearing for even more rain in the forecast, with a conveyor belt of storms.

Novato firefighters had to use hydraulic rescue tools, known as the jaws of life, to free a man who became trapped in his car and upside down on Saturday.

The California Highway Patrol said the man drove right off a slick Highway 101 North in Novato and wrapped his car around the traffic light on the frontage road, north of Hamilton Parkway, outside Safeway.

According to CHP, speed and the wet roadway were factors.

Schale Butler was working nearby and rushed to the crash site.

"I just jumped in and made sure the guy was alive, checked his pulse, grabbed his hand, moved it a little, talked to him," Butler said.

Paramedics performed CPR on the man but according to CHP, despite their efforts, he did not survive.

"Sad. I feel bad for the person and their family," Butler said.

CHP sent out a warning to other drivers in this kind of weather.

"Absolutely should be slowing down," Sgt. Kevin Fitzgerald. "Even with light rain, it’s still a possibility to lose traction."

Car accidents and possible flooding in low-lying areas also had firefighters in Santa Rosa on standby.

"With the winds we’re expecting with this next round of rain, the likelihood that with the soils continuing to get more and more saturated, it will likely bring down some trees, which will inevitably lead to some power outages," Santa Rosa Fire Division Chief and Fire Marshal, Paul Lowenthal told KTVU.

A large tree did come down in Aptos on Saturday, blocking a roadway.

Multiple power outages around the Bay Area kept PG&E crews busy.

Several cities offer free sandbags, including San Francisco and Oakland, where residents can take up to 10 bags each.

The key is to pick those up before it’s too late.

"So, in the event that you do need it, you’re not scrambling to figure out where it is last minute," Lowenthal said.

With more rain expected, CHP recommends playing it safe.

"If you can, stay home," Fitzgerald said. "If you have to be out in the rain, take precautions, slow down, check your tires before you go out."

According to BART, trains were running slower on Saturday, because of the rain.