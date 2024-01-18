Sports bars preparing for the 49ers' big playoff game on Saturday

Preparation for game day is underway in the South Bay. A San Jose sports bar has partnered with the 49ers to host fans as they watch Saturday’s game right here on KTVU at 5:15 p.m.

With the 49ers set to take on the Green Bay Packers Saturday night, sports bar San Pedro Social in San Jose is expecting a huge crowd and management says prepping for game day has already begun.

"It’s just going to be Niners gear everywhere. There’s a 150-inch TV that is going to drop down, there are going to be TVs everywhere, there’ll be banners, there’ll be flags. It’s going to be red-out for the Niners," said Kynard Payba, San Pedro Social's general manager.

San Pedro Social will host one of four official fan parties sponsored by the 49ers. With a capacity of 600 to 700 people, fans must register for a free ticket at 49ers.com or Ticketmaster. The two-story bar also has a bowling alley, but on game day, the space will make room for more fans.

"We’re actually going to have a video screen for you guys to watch the game on the bowling lanes, which is going to be amazing, but we will have all the free arcade games open on Saturday," said Ja’von Williams, Asst. GM for San Pedro Social.

During the game, there’ll also be prize drawings, giveaways and a game day menu that includes a 49ers gold-blooded cocktail made with San Jose’s own 10th Street whiskey. This longtime 49er fan says he’ll be watching Saturday’s game, and it reminds him of being a kid again.

"The Niners used to practice in Redwood City. So, I grew up there and used to ride my bike there and try to sneak over the fence to watch Joe Montana practice," said Simon Yep, of Redwood City.

Some sports analysts predict Saturday’s game will be a thriller, but the 49er Faithful say this year’s team is special and can win it all.

"I think the biggest thing is, I’m tired of the Packers. The Niners are due and this is the year," Yep said.

There are also official watch parties in San Francisco, Oakland, and Mexico City. If you’d like more information, click the link: 49ers Watch Party.