Prepare for more winter storms: Rain and wind in Bay Area forecast

The strong winds and cold air on Tuesday were just the beginning.

More wind, more cold air and rain will slam Northern California from Wednesday into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

And as rain pelts the Bay Area, snow will cover the Sierra, meteorologists say.

The National Weather Service said the more "impactful" snow – round 2 of the storms – will arrive in the mountains on Thursday and Friday. Several inches of snow could fall on the higher peaks, making for dangerous driving.

Already, the weather wreaked havoc in the Bay Area this week.

Powerful wind gusts created chaos on Tuesday, causing one massive tree blowing onto the Bay Bridge, ripping off a roof of a house and toppling trees across the region.

A redwood tree also crashed into a Boulder Creek home, seriously injuring a 1-year-old.

At its peak on Tuesday, nearly 150,000 PG&E customers lost power. As of Wednesday morning, that number had dropped to about 63,000.