Winter Storm Warning
from THU 4:00 PM PST until FRI 10:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
High Wind Warning
until WED 9:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 4:00 PM PST, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 7:56 AM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, Mendocino County Coast
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 10:00 AM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Beach Hazard Statement
until WED 4:00 PM PST, Northern Monterey Bay
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM PST until THU 10:00 AM PST, Santa Cruz Mountains
Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM PST until THU 9:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 10:00 AM PST until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
until WED 1:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay

Prepare for more winter storms: Rain and wind in Bay Area forecast

By KTVU staff
Published 
Severe Weather
KTVU FOX 2

Windy, cooler, rain ahead

Steve Paulson says today will be windy and cooler with rain ahead tomorrow.

OAKLAND, Calif. - The strong winds and cold air on Tuesday were just the beginning. 

More wind, more cold air and rain will slam Northern California from Wednesday into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service. 

And as rain pelts the Bay Area, snow will cover the Sierra, meteorologists say.

The National Weather Service said the more "impactful" snow – round 2 of the storms – will arrive in the mountains on Thursday and Friday. Several inches of snow could fall on the higher peaks, making for dangerous driving. 

Already, the weather wreaked havoc in the Bay Area this week. 

Powerful wind gusts created chaos on Tuesday, causing one massive tree blowing onto the Bay Bridge, ripping off a roof of a house and toppling trees across the region. 

A redwood tree also crashed into a Boulder Creek home, seriously injuring a 1-year-old. 

At its peak on Tuesday, nearly 150,000 PG&E customers lost power. As of Wednesday morning, that number had dropped to about 63,000. 