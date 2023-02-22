Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 4:00 PM PST until FRI 10:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
10
High Wind Warning
until WED 9:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 4:00 PM PST, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 7:00 PM PST until THU 10:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 10:00 AM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Beach Hazard Statement
until WED 4:00 PM PST, Northern Monterey Bay
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM PST until THU 10:00 AM PST, Santa Cruz Mountains
Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM PST until THU 9:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 10:00 AM PST until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
until WED 1:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay

East Bay school board discusses book ban in light of 'Gender Queer'

By KTVU staff
Published 
Danville
KTVU FOX 2

East Bay school board discusses book ban

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District board discusses banning books.

DANVILLE, Calif. - The San Ramon Valley Unified school board meeting on Tuesday night was full as members discussed the new criteria for the process to ban specific books.

The discussion comes as some parents have reportedly raised objections to a book called "Gender Queer, A Memoir," by author Maia Kobabe. 

Her book has been banned around the country. Kobabe has answered her critics on her website by saying: "Queer kids need queer books." 

"Today it's a matter of indoctrination," said Mike Arata of Danville. "They're going after kids' hearts minds and souls with stuff that neither the parents want, nor is it appropriate for those kids."

Despite the outcry from some parents, the school district told the Bay Area News Group that the book in question has only been checked out twice in the last three years.

Many speakers said there is a lot of scrutiny aimed at materials with LGBTQ themes.
 