Preparing for disaster in wake of Northern California earthquake

First responders said Thursday's earthquake and tsunami warning was a reminder to prepare for the next big quake. That includes making sure that you're insured to cover any damage from a major quake.

The quake and warning Thursday show just how unexpected a natural disaster can be, and experts say that's where insurance comes in.

By now everyone knows that California is earthquake country. That means knowing when to duck for cover and when you need coverage to pay for any damage.

Ben Deci works for the California Earthquake Authority, providing earthquake insurance.

"Look, we're a non-profit," said Deci. "We want people to have earthquake insurance. That's our main goal. So shop the market, look around. There may be other providers. Maybe you can structure a policy that will be cheaper from some other provider. At the very least, we want people to take a look."

Insurance agents say earthquake damage is not covered by a typical homeowners' policy.

Some homeowners said they want the assurance that comes with earthquake insurance.

"I just decided it's worth it," said Beverly Ulbrich. "Because even if it's just a light thing, and you have some damage that could be covered and help financially and you might as well take advantage of it."

Others say the coverage simply isn't worth the cost, and that the quake and tsunami warning are a reminder to spend the money to pay to prepare their homes for the next big quake.

"It's a good time to think about those things," said Carolyn Wilson. "But for me it's not about insurance, it's about other ways of being prepared."

The the California Earthquake Authority said earthquake coverage can pay property owners for damage caused by a quake, but said it's also for renters too.

It can cover damaged items and even pay for rent or hotel stay if the apartment the policyholder lives in is unlivable after a quake.

"First of all it's not just the structure, right," said Deci. "It's not just the home or the building, it's also the contents. It's your stuff, your possessions. The insurance can help cover when that stuff gets lost damaged or destroyed by a large earthquake."

One final note; any damage from a tsunami would not be covered by an earthquake policy, you'd need separate flood insurance.

That is why the CEA and insurance agents tell KTVU that it's important for policyholders to communicate with their insurance company to get a real sense of what their needs are. They say now is the time, before disaster strikes.