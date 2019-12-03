President Trump, Sen. Kamala Harris trade jabs after she drops out of race

President Trump took a subtle jab at Sen. Kamala Harris after she pulled out of the Democratic presidential race on Tuesday.

Trump retweeted his former campaign manager and political commentator, Corey Lewandowski saying" Too bad. We will miss you Kamala."

Harris didn't take too kindly to Trump's sarcasm and clapped back saying, "Don't worry, Mr. President. I'll see you at your trial." A direct reference to the ongoing impeachment inquiry against the president.