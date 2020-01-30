Presidential candidate Tom Steyer to open campaign office in Oakland

Billionaire Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer will open a campaign office in Oakland on Thursday evening.

Steyer, who has been in Iowa in advance of that state's presidential caucus next Monday, won't be at the event at the office at 2501 International Blvd. from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. so his wife Kat Taylor will headline the opening.

Steyer's campaign said community leaders and volunteers will also attend the event.

Steyer said in a statement that he left his successful investing business seven years ago to give his own money and all his time and energy to fighting for progressive causes.

He said he has become one of the country's leading forces in registering more young voters and voters of color, fighting climate change, working for racial justice and helping secure better lives for all Americans.