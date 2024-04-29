Prestigious Goldman Prize honors 7 environmental leaders in San Francisco

Seven global changemakers on the front lines of environmental defense were honored for their extraordinary achievements in San Francisco on Monday evening.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of a prestigious Goldman Environmental Prize Ceremony, often called the "Green Nobel" at the War Memorial Opera House. The unsung grassroots leaders, who have dedicated their lives to protecting the planet, were recognized for their groundbreaking work, tackling the earth's most pressing challenges.

This year's Goldman Environmental Prize winners were chosen among more than 100 nominations, for their courage in battling issues including pollution, deforestation, and climate justice.

They've taken on powerful governments or corporations, often in the face of violence or great risk.

"Some of them have never been on an airplane, many of them have never been to the United States so it's a little bit of a culture shock," said President of the Goldman Environmental Foundation John Goldman. "But when they begin to understand how impactful their work is and what a difference they've made, and the inspiration they serve to provide, I think they actually feel stronger, and more driven."

Goldman's parents, San Francisco philanthropists Rhoda and Richard Goldman, set out to create an environmental counterpart to the Nobel Prize in 1989.

Presenting North America, Andrea Vidaurre is a California activist whose work prompted the state to pass groundbreaking emissions limits for the trucking and rail industries. She witnessed the devastating impacts of harmful pollutants, toxic air, and greenhouse gases in the Inland Empire.

"We must continue the fight for accountability, regulations and oversight of the freight system so that it operates in a way that is safer for every worker and every community," Vidaurre told the crowd as she accepted her award.

Other winners included Nonhle Mbuthuma and Sinegugu Zukulu of South Africa, who stopped destructive seismic testing for oil and gas to help protect the marine environment.

Alok Shukla led a community resistance campaign to protect forests from coal mine development in India.

Teresa Vicente of Spain worked to save Europe's largest saltwater lagoon from collapse.

Murrawah Maroochy Johnson blocked the development of a coal mine that would had added dangerous amounts of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere in Australia, and threatened indiginous rights.

Marcel Gomes coordinated a global investigation that linked beef from the work's largest meatpacking company to illegal deforestation in the Amazon rainforest.

On this milestone anniversary, Goldman said what's changed most dramatically is the focus on climate change as an existential crisis.

"So the focus on issues that surround climate change that impact global warming are becoming more and more critical," he said.

From San Francisco, the winners will head to Washington D.C., where they will be honored for their achievements on May 1st.

Over the last 35 years, the Goldman Environmental Prize has awarded $31 million dollars in funding to winners.