Pro-Palestinian vigil for ceasefire in Gaza, Oakland Jewish community worried about divisive rhetoric

A small crowd gathered for a Pro-Palestinian vigil in Oakland on Thursday, amid concerns from the Oakland Jewish community about divisive rhetoric spreading in the city. Some of the attendees said they planned to camp through the morning near Lake Merritt.



"We’re tired, and we’re heartbroken, and we’ve been watching a genocide happen in real time," said Mansi Katchuria, a vigil co-organizer.

More than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict with Israel. Israeli forces continue to strike the strip in response to the October 7th attack by Hamas militants that left more than 1200 Israelis, mostly civilians, dead. More than 200 other Israelis were taken hostage at the time.

Katchuria, who condemned the actions of the Israeli military, was asked by KTVU for her position on the actions of Hamas during the conflict.

"I believe that people who are under occupation have a right to resist," said Katchuria.

Oakland Rabbi Jacqueline Mates-Muchin said she is concerned about the divisive rhetoric taking place during events like these.

"I think the difficult thing is that vigils like this are actually not going to do anything to affect the situation in Israel and in Gaza, but they are going to threaten the relationships that we have among each other here in Oakland," said Rabbi Mates-Muchin of Temple Sinai of Oakland. "That’s heartbreaking because I think there’s a lot of good that we could do together."

Last week, Oakland’s largest menorah was desecrated by vandals on the sixth night of Hanukkah, prompting police to investigate the act as a hate crime.

"I think we’re feeling vulnerable," said Rabbi Mates-Muchin. "Sometimes it is difficult for folks to differentiate between what is anti-Israel and what is anti-Jewish, but the desecration of the menorah was pretty clear cut."

"I think that’s horrible," said Katchuria. "I think we have seen a rise in both Islamophobia and antisemitism over the past few months, and we unequivocally stand against hate in all its forms."

In regards to future events addressing the ongoing conflict, Rabbi Mates-Muchin said, "I feel like we don’t have to take sides when it comes to horrific suffering. I think there’s been a lot of suffering by a lot of people in Israel and in Gaza."