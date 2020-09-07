Progress continues on 3 massive Bay Area wildfires despite brutal weather conditions

Firefighters who for weeks have been battling three massive Bay Area wildfires continued to make progress over the weekend and into the Labor Day holiday, despite dry, excessive heat, according to Cal Fire.

SCU Complex:

Containment of SCU Lightning Complex edged up to 93 percent Monday morning, Cal Fire said.

The complex, sparked Aug. 16 by lightning in various spots, has burned 396,624 acres in seven counties, including three in the Bay Area -- Contra Costa, Alameda and Santa Clara counties.

Recent temperatures between 103 and 110 degrees hampered firefighters and hot and dry conditions remain in the forecast through mid-week.

Download the KTVU Weather app

Three civilians and two firefighters have been injured in the blazes and 136 homes and other structures have been destroyed.

Advertisement

CZU Complex:

Firefighters battling the CZU Lightning Complex of fires in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties increased containment of the blazes overnight to 76 percent, Cal Fire said Monday morning.

The blazes have burned 86,509 acres since lightning strikes sparked various spots on Aug. 16.

One person has died and one other has been injured in the blazes.

The fires have destroyed 925 homes and damaged 90 others. A total 171 commercial structures have been destroyed, with another 16 damaged, fire officials said.

Evacuation orders are still in effect in several parts of both counties, as are evacuation warnings in other areas. Many roads are closed near active fire scenes.

Critical fire weather is expected through Monday and into the early parts of next week, with high temperatures and low humidity expected to continue into mid-week, Cal Fire said.

LNU Complex:

Containment of the LNU Lightning Complex Fire is at 91 percent as of Monday morning, according to Cal Fire.

The fire, ignited by lightning Aug. 17, has burned just over 375,000 acres and killed five people, three in Napa County and two in Solano County. The blaze spans across five counties--Lake, Sonoma, Yolo, Napa and Solano.

There have been 1,491 structures destroyed and 232 damaged, and injuries to four civilians and one first responder, officials said.

