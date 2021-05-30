Projected passenger traffic over holiday weekend at Oakland International Airport indicates strong recovery

article

The Oakland International Airport says they won't know passenger traffic totals until at least after Memorial Day, but the projections they've made for the holiday weekend indicate a strong rebound from pandemic lows.

Airport spokesman Robert Bernardo tells KTVU that from the May 27 to June 1 period, 2021 still remains behind pre-pandemic totals, which were 210,000 in 2019.

In 2020 during the pandemic, the airport only saw 22,000 passengers during the same period.

This year, the airport projects passenger traffic for the same period to be 130,000.

"We expect this weekend to be the busiest we've experienced this year," said Bryant L. Francis, Airport Director at Oakland Airport.

Advertisement

"We ask that travelers arrive at the airport early, wear a mask as required, and travel responsibly as we head into a busy summer here at OAK," Francis said.