Prop K opponents rally against Great Highway closure, supporters say its needed

The Brief Prop K would turn pilot program into permanent closure of Great Highway's south end No on Prop K voters say diverting 14,000 cars would create traffic and business problems Yes on Prop K voters say closure is needed to address environmental and traffic concerns



San Francisco voters are facing a controversial decision in November over Proposition K, which seeks to permanently close part of the Great Highway to vehicle traffic along Ocean Beach.

Since 1929, the Great Highway has given drivers scenic views and straight access between Golden Gate Park's southern and northern sides along the coast.

Proposition K aims to change the current temporary weekend closures of the Great Highway between Lincoln Way and Sloat Boulevard, and turn the current three-year pilot program into a permanent closure, and create a park.

The three-year pilot program that created the weekend closures is set to end in December 2025.

It is a divisive issue for neighbors.

"I don't use the Great Highway as a transit corridor. I use it far more when it is a park," Eliza Panike, a San Francisco Sunset District resident said.

"It will divert all the traffic into the neighborhoods. You'll have only one access along Sunset Boulevard there, which if you come down here on the weekends. It's already backed up right now," said Bobby Von Merta, a San Francisco native whose house is along the Great Highway.

Residents and business owners with No on Prop K held a rally outside a local business in the city's Sunset District on Wednesday.

"This is something that won't just affect people on the west side, because people on the east side go to the west side all the time," said Lawrance Lee, an opponent with No on Prop K.

Opponents say closing the Great Highway would push some 14,000 cars onto residential roads in the Richmond and Sunset districts.

"It forces those cars onto high-injury corridors. It's going to slow response times for emergency vehicles moving north and south across the city," Rich Corriea, a retired San Francisco police commander said.

Some opponents also worry any closure will hurt residents and businesses.

"Right now, if people want to ride bikes, they can already do it on the Great Highway. There is a path to jog on both sides," Albert Chow, owner of the Great Wall Hardware Store on Taraval said.

Chow wants to see more focus and funds go to helping businesses fight crime, such as the arson that destroyed his store.

"Next year, 19th Avenue, they have a big re-pavement project too, which means transportation District 1 and District 4 will be really tough," said Sean Kim, owner of Joe's Ice Cream on Geary Boulevard.

Kim says Geary is also slated to undergo construction work next year, making traffic on the west side of the city even more congested.

The Yes on Prop K website shows the heavyweight endorsements of Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, the Sierra Club, and top Democratic elected officials in the city.

A map on the Yes on Prop K website shows the Great Highway closure between Lincoln Way and Sloat Boulevard would divert traffic onto Sunset Boulevard, with new signals put onto Lincoln Way to replace the current stop signs.



Supporters say the timing of a diversion makes sense, with the southernmost section of the Great Highway near Lake Merced set to close.

"The southern extension is already legislated to close in the fall," said Jeff Daniel, a resident of the Sunset neighborhood. "It will allow the powers that be, Park and Rec to work with the National Park Service to rebuild the dunes and reconstitute the dunes in a more natural way to protect against sea level rise."

Yes on Prop K supporters say the closure would be good for the environment and businesses.

"Some of the local businesses in favor of Prop K are super excited because this means more folks will come out to the park," said Heidi Moseson, a resident along the Great Highway and supporter of the Yes on Prop K campaign.

The City Controller analysis shows the city could save up to $700,000 a year that is currently spent on removing drifting sand from the road.

The decision about whether to keep the road permanently closed will be on the ballot in San Francisco this November. To pass, it will need 50%+1 or a simple majority of the votes.

