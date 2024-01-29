Propane tanks explode near Sikh temple in Sacramento, no injuries

article

Investigators are looking into what caused propane tanks outside a commercial building near a Sikh temple in South Sacramento to explode on Monday.

Officials said no one was injured in the explosions and that the tanks were stored against the building, located at 7676 Bradshaw Road. The stand-alone building sits in front of the Gurdwara Sacramento Sikh Society.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to what was called a commercial fire at around 3:30 p.m. They said arriving crews heard loud explosions and that several tanks were blown in excess of 50 feet.

There is video of the fire burning the building's attic space, which cause the roof to partially collapse.

"The fire has been contained to the building of origin and 2 vehicles, the temple did not sustain any damage," the fire district said in a post to social media.

Sacramento Sheriff's Department also responded to the fire. They said the area was successfully evacuated and asked the public to avoid the area.

The fire is under investigation.