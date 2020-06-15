Protesters arrested after shutting down Bay Bridge

A total of 29 people were arrested and five cars were towed after demonstrators shut down westbound traffic on the Bay Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Protestors were arrested for unlawful assembly and resisting or delaying arrest. The protest started at 4 p.m. and all the lanes weren’t back open until 8 p.m.

More than 100 protestors in their cars and armed with signs and honking their horns made their way to the upper deck of the Bay Bridge on Sunday.

At one point, demonstrators stopped traffic on all westbound lanes of Interstate 80 west of Treasure Island. Cars were backed up for miles to the toll plaza.

Protestors started at Treasure Island with a list of demands. Among them included defunding the police by 75 percent. They also called for more recruitment in tech within the black community and they want better healthcare for African Americans.

At times, demonstrators faced off with CHP and San Francisco police in riot gear. After more than an hour, one westbound lane opened up with cars seen squeezing by. However, the bulk of the protest went on for many hours.