Protesters block Sunnyvale Lockheed Martin facility over Israel conflict in Gaza

Protesters blocked entrances to a Lockheed Martin research facility in Sunnyvale on Thursday morning over what they say is the defense contractor's role in Israel's ongoing bombing of Gaza.

People with the Bay Area Palestine Solidarity coalition gathered at around 6 a.m. to protest Lockheed Martin's supplying of Israel with fighter jets, missiles and other weapons and surveillance technology.

"We have gathered here to disrupt Lockheed Martin's operations and demand that the U.S. stop all arms sales to Israel," protester Maramiya Yensoon said in a statement.

A Lockheed Martin spokesperson said in a statement regarding the protest: "Lockheed Martin's core values are to do what's right, respect others and perform with excellence. These values provide clear, unambiguous and uncompromising standards for how we treat each other with understanding and compassion. We respect the right to peaceful protest and we are honored to partner with the U.S. military and our international partners to deliver strategic deterrence and security solutions."