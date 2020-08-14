Protesters momentarily block Highway 84 in Menlo Park, expect delays

article

Protesters momentarily blocked the eastbound lanes of Highway 84 in Menlo Park late Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police say Highway 84 - which doubles as Bayfront Expressway in

Menlo Park - was blocked in the eastbound direction at the University Avenue intersection. Shortly before 6 p.m. the group moved westbound on University Ave. toward Purdue Ave. in East Palo Alto.

Traffic was snarled for motorists intending to travel to Fremont

and the East Bay via Highway 84 and the Dumbarton Bridge.

Police say motorists should expect traffic delays on Univeristy Ave. into East Palo Alto. Bayfront Expressway (Highway 84) is open but may have some residual heavy traffic delay.

Police did not indicate why the protesters had gathered, nor what their cause is.

KTVU contributed to this story.