Protesters return to SF ICE office amid fears of surprise detentions

For the second day in a row, protesters against the Trump administration's immigration crackdown and deportation policies marched outside a San Francisco immigration office in SoMa.

Community pushback intensifies outside ICE office

Protesters returned to the ICE office at 478 Tehama Street Sunday, determined to shut it down for a second consecutive day.

Organizers say at least a dozen immigrants received text messages on Friday, ordering them to check in with federal immigration authorities at the building over the weekend. Failure to show up could result in an infraction.

"We're here because we say we value all people in our community. We value immigrants," protester Yajaira Cuapio, of San Francisco. "We see the work that they do. The contributions that they give to society. So, the plan today is actually to be able to speak to some of them and let them know, so hopefully alleviate some of that fear."

Activists say weekend check-ins are rare, and they suspect it may be part of a broader strategy to trap and detain people.

Several immigration attorneys were also on hand, offering free legal guidance to those who showed up.

"They're terrified. They want to know why. Some of them have pending court dates," said immigration lawyer Nancy Hormachea. "Some of them have filed their applications for asylum. They fully complied. These are people who have applications pending somewhere along the line."

Hormachea, who was offering brief consultations, handed out packets with information on organizing documents and preparing emergency family plans.

The office appeared closed Saturday and Sunday, and no federal officials were seen entering or leaving.

DHS response

In a statement to KTVU, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security said Saturday:



"Those arrested had executable final orders of removal by an immigration judge and had not complied with that order. If you are in the country illegally and a judge has ordered you to be removed, that is precisely what will happen. During the Biden administration, thousands of illegal aliens—including violent criminals—with final orders of removal were on ATD and allowed to roam our communities. This should never have been the case. Thanks to the leadership of Secretary Noem and President Trump, the proper policy is back in place. ICE’s ATD- Intensive Supervision Appearance Program (ISAP) exists to ensure compliance with release conditions. All illegal aliens are afforded due process."

Federal officials did not immediately return a request for comment Sunday.

Rising fear in immigrant communities

"I think it's probably, you know, trying to bring in people who are used to reporting," Hormachea said. "They've been coming some of them for many years, women and children, women with their children, reporting in good faith, and now they're bringing them in, and we're not really sure for what, but perhaps to take them into custody."

The immigration office on Tehama Street is part of the Intensive Supervision Appearance Program (ISAP), which allows certain immigrants to stay in their communities while their cases are being processed.

Former San Francisco Supervisor John Avalos was among those showing support.

"Immigrants are in our community," Avalos said. "They're our neighbors, they're our family members, so we need to stand together at this time when immigrants are under attack."

Beyond the Bay Area, demonstrators also pointed to reports from Sacramento, where immigrants who received similar check-in texts were detained after showing up at a facility there.