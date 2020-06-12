Protesters say San Jose mayor’s police reform plans aren’t enough

A sit in is taking place in front of San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo's house early Friday evening. Protesters say they want drastic changes to the way the police department is operated and funded.



"To unite and say enough is enough. The time is now. It's time that we remember all the oppression we've gone through as people of color," says Dontae Lartigue, a community organizer.



In the group, families who have lost loved ones to police violence.

They are demanding drastic changes, including defunding the department.



"And today we're going to show you that we don't want more police. What we want is a divestment from the police and an investment in our communities," says Beija Gonzalez.

That message was hammered home as community members weighed in for hours during a special city council meeting.



"The time for denial, excuses, and expensive training that doesn't work, is over," said activist Vera Sloan.



Mayor Sam Liccardo has said he does not support defunding the police. He is in favor of reform. On Friday, he formally introduced a ban on rubber bullets for crowd control.



"It's critically important to members of our community that we are listening to them," says Liccardo.



Dr. Sharat Lin hopes that's the case. At a recent protest, he was arrested and held for 17 hours after putting on a laser light show on the side of City Hall.



"I had no idea that while I was in jail the whole community was rising up and supporting me," says Lin.



He says there is momentum here that can't go to waste.



"We have to change this now. This is our opportunity," he says.



The mayor's rubber bullet ban will now go before the full city council.

The independent police auditor has also been asked to monitor protester's complaints and make a complete report by August.