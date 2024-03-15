Protesters take to Berkeley streets again in opposition to People's Park development

Protesters took the streets once again to protest plans by UC Berkeley to turn a historic city park into student housing. The University is planning to build housing for 1100 students and 125 homeless residents at People's Park, citing a housing shortage on campus.

Protesters chanting, "who's park, People's Park", held signs reading "free southside parks" and "where is my tuition going", while temporarily blocking traffic near the park at Haste and Bowditch Streets.

At the beginning of the year, UC Berkeley spent millions to clear out the park, and displaced several longtime unhoused residents in the process.

"People’s park is my home. It’s been my home, my family for almost a decade," said one demonstrator.

"We need more parks. We need more rural parks. I just came from camping for four days and getting off the concrete, it feels so much better," said James, who was also attending the protest.

Construction at the site is now on hold. In a case scheduled for April, neighborhood groups are expected to challenge the project in the California Supreme Court.

"I don’t think we need to build an apartment there," said protester, Morgan Maxwell. "It seems weird that they would do it on a historic sight that means so much and that also has a lot of community programs operating out of it."

For many, the park remains a symbol of the radical political activism of the late 1960s, a site of important protests they say should be preserved entirely.

"It’s not the land only, it’s the history. You are taking part of Berkeley history," said a demonstrator.

UC Berkeley said part of its plans include setting aside some of the land to honor the legacy of People's Park.