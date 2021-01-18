Protesters vandalize Vacaville Police Department

Protestors vandalized the Vacaville Police Department and City Hall on Sunday night, and despite the destruction, no one was arrested.

According to police, the protest started as a peaceful demonstration of approximately 40 to 50 people at Andrews Park as part of an ongoing Sunday evening protest with some participants carrying "Black Lives Matters" signs.

As the protestors marched along Merchant Street, witnesses observed some demonstrators spray-painting graffiti on signs on the downtown bridge.

The spray-painted messages matched graffiti messages on other buildings in the downtown area. Protestors arrived at City Hall around 5:30 p.m. and continued to spray-paint graffiti in addition to breaking multiple City Hall windows and a police department door.

Demonstrators also broke the windows of two cars with people inside. The protestors did not enter City Hall or the Police Department.

At Andrews Park later on, police found an abandoned cart with two machetes. No arrests were made in connection to the protest, but a vehicle associated with the demonstrators with helmets found inside was impounded.

"Vacaville respects peaceful protests but what happened Sunday night was unacceptable," said Vacaville Police Chief John Carli, "This does not reflect who we are as a community. As we prepare to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. tomorrow, we ask that the community reflect on his ideals and keep any demonstrations peaceful."

The protest and ensuing vandalism is being investigated. Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Vacaville Police Department at (707) 301-9559.