Protestors block San Francisco's Israel Consulate before Netanyahu speech

The Israel Consulate in San Francisco was blocked off by at least 75 Bay Area activists on Wednesday. Protests erupted across the country in response to the Israeli Prime Minister's address to the U.S. Congress.

All four of the intersections around Montgomery and Sacramento streets were blocked off.

The San Francisco protest is in solidarity with the mass protest that took place in front of the White House. Activists said they are calling for the U.S. to end funding to Israel and the occupation of the West Bank.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed Congress on Wednesday morning. He also faced pro-Palestinian demonstrators on Capital Hill.