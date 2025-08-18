Public health workers head to SF clubs to talk fentanyl

The San Francisco Department of Public Health was at two city clubs this weekend in an effort to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl and other opioids.

The city’s Entertainment Commission and SFDPH co-hosted a drag show on Saturday at OASIS in SoMa and on Sunday at El Rio, a popular LGBTQ+ club in the Mission District. Demonstrations on how to use Narcan and fentanyl testing strips were offered. The event is part of the lead-up to International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31.

Health officials say fentanyl accounts for more than 75% of overdose deaths in San Francisco. The synthetic opioid is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine, often showing up in street drugs without users realizing it.

"We are in the middle of an overdose crisis," said Tom Temprano, one of the event’s producers. "Not just in San Francisco, but particularly in the LGBTQ+ community. Making sure folks have access to resources and tools to keep themselves, their friends and others safe is really important to us."

San Francisco is experiencing a rebound in fentanyl-related overdose deaths after what officials described as a "remarkable" decline last year. About 60 people are now dying each month, a trend linked to the return of a stronger and more steady fentanyl supply following a temporary shortage in 2023.

To combat the crisis, the health department has been piloting outreach programs in bars and clubs, teaming up with drag performers such as Yves Saint Croissant and Kochina Rude to distribute narcan and testing strips and demonstrate overdose prevention techniques.

"In our collaboration and conversations, so many people have lost friends or family members," said Eileen Loughran of the Department of Public Health. "If we’re really going to expand our reach, we have to think of creative ways."

International Overdose Awareness Day will be observed Aug. 31.



