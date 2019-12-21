Public helps firefighters and police officers in popular Richmond toy giveaway

Richmond Police and Fire Departments held their annual toy giveaway on Saturday.

The event provided toys to some 1,500 children in Contra Costa County.

Organizers told KTVU that they almost did not have enough toys to give away, but they issued an appeal a week before the event.

Individuals and businesses came through, by dropping off donations, including games, dolls, toy trucks, and books.

Capt. Rico Rincon, Richmond Fire Department, told KTVU reporter Elissa Harrington, that he wanted to thank the public for helping to make sure some East Bay families will enjoy Christmas this year.

The Saturday toy giveaway included police officers, firefighters, and Oakland A's mascot, Stomper.