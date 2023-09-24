Public meeting to be held for proposed Santa Rosa casino

The U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs will hold a virtual public hearing Wednesday to receive public input on a report of potential environmental impacts of a proposed multi-million dollar casino resort project in Santa Rosa.

The report assesses the environmental impacts that the development of the $600 million venture by the Koi Nation of Northern California may cause, Sonoma County officials said in a statement Friday.

The proposed casino resort construction is set to take place on a 68.6-acre property near Shiloh Regional Park. The spot is bordered by Shiloh Road and residential areas to the north, Old Redwood Highway and residential areas to the west, and agricultural and commercial parcels in unincorporated county districts to the south and east.

The hearing will begin at 6 p.m. on Zoom. Instructions for participation in the public hearing are available at www.shilohresortenvironmental.com.

Those interested in sharing their comments or views can get copies of the report which are available at www.shilohresortenvironmental.com and the Windsor Regional Library at 9291 Old Redwood Highway No. 100 in Windsor.

Written comments on the report will be accepted through Oct. 27. They should be emailed to chad.broussard@bia.gov or mailed to Amy Dutschke, the Regional Director of the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Pacific Regional Office, at 2800 Cottage Way, Room W-2820 in Sacramento.

According to county officials, the bureau will decide what to do further with the report based on the public comments.