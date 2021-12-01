Police motorcade escorts body of TV news security guard fatally shot in Oakland

The Bay Area on Wednesday continued to pay tribute to a security guard who was fatally shot during an attempted robbery while protecting a television news crew in Oakland.

Kevin Nishita died Saturday, three days after being shot in the stomach in downtown Oakland.

Authorities still have made no arrests in the case, but released photos of a vehicle they believe is connected to the incident. The car was described as a white 2004-08 Acura TL, 4-door, with a sunroof and no front license plate. Officials said that the same vehicle is possibly linked to an armed robbery in San Francisco.

On Wednesday, Oakland police tweeted they believe someone has cell phone video in connection to the guard's shooting and would like to speak with that person.

Officers escorted Nishita's body from the coroner's office in Oakland to a mortuary in Mountain View as part of the procession.

Nishita had previously worked as a police officer with the Oakland Housing Authority and Hayward, San Jose and Colma police departments. All four agencies took part in the procession.

The motorcade traveled on several freeways. Fittingly, the route passed through or near several cities that Nishita had once patrolled.

"It was so great to see so many different agencies out there, people who knew Kevin," said Colma police Sgt. Dawn Marchetti, who greeted the motorcade at the mortuary.

Marchetti said Nishita was "always there for everyone, and if there was a need he would find a way to meet it."

She says as an officer, Nishita carried his gear not in a duty bag, but a laundry detergent bucket.

"He carried around his paperwork and his tools that he needed," Marchetti said. "It worked for him. You know, all of us have duty bags, but this worked for him."

After retiring as a police officer, Nishita worked as a security guard for Star Protection Agency and helped protect news crews from several Bay Area TV stations, including KTVU.

"My heart goes out to his family, his former colleagues, his friends, the members of KTVU that he helped guard," said Chief Carel Duplessis of the Oakland Housing Authority Police Department.